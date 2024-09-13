Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $208.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.94 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

