Verge (XVG) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $62.75 million and $1.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,255.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.70 or 0.00567663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00109564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.00293590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00081821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

