Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.66.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.