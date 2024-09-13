Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,956 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vertiv worth $155,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 288,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

