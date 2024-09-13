Vest Financial LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

