Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

