Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after buying an additional 170,960 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.4 %

CRI opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.03.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

