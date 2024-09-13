Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

