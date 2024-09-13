Vest Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFG opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

