Vest Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $67,694,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.