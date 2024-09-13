Vest Financial LLC Purchases 4,427 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,678,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 358,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $61.99 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

