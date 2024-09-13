Vest Financial LLC Purchases 4,788 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

