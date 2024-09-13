Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.0 %

AVGO opened at $164.56 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

