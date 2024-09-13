Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OC opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

