Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,809,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.76 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

