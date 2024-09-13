VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 184,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 134,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.15 and had previously closed at $48.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

