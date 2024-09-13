VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 184,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 134,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.15 and had previously closed at $48.28.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
