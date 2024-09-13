VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 184,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 134,835 shares.The stock last traded at $48.15 and had previously closed at $48.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.