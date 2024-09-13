Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,332. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

