Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 2,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,332. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $260.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. This is a positive change from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
