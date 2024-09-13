VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in August

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UEVM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 11,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $177.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

