Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.47. Approximately 2,040,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,547,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

