Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $29.98 on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

