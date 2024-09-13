Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in August

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vinci Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $29.98 on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.
About Vinci
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.