VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
