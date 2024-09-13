VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

VFS stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

