VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.31. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,853 shares trading hands.

VirnetX Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

About VirnetX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

