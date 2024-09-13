VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.31. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,853 shares trading hands.
VirnetX Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
