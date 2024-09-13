Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,453 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

