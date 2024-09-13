Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

