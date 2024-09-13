Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,728,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,095,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

