Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in August

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TORVF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
