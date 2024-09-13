Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in August

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of TORVF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

