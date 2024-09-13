VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

