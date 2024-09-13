Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $76.40 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.99 or 1.00110451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,153,802.18454665 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.6226193 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,213,933.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.