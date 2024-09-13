W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $996.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

