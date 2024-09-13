Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $187,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,269,360 shares of company stock worth $714,463,163 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Walmart stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.