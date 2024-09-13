Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

