Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

UNP stock opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

