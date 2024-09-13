Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS INDA opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

