Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,151.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 698,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 642,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFLT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 59.16% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

