Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

