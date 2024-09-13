Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 982 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Unilever by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $64.89 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

