Warner Bros. Discovery Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 96,589 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,039 call options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 57,651,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,526,602. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $198,916,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

