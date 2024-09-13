Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,007,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,814.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,349,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,628,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

