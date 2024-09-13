Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $455.90 and last traded at $455.90. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.10.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.