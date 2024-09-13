Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $455.90 and last traded at $455.90. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.10.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
