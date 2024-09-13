Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of WBUY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,945. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.