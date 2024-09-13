Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of WBUY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,945. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.