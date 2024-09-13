Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in August

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Webuy Global Price Performance
Shares of WBUY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 86,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,945. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Webuy Global Company Profile
