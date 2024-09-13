WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEED Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.