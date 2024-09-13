Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $151.00 to $161.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

8/26/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

8/7/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $154.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $164.90. 40,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,889. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.