Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

9/5/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 1,482,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

