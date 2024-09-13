Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):
- 9/5/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/31/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2024 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/15/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 1,482,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
