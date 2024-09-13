Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $149.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $2,788,303. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

