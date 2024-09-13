Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $33.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.