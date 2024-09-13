Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $91.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 349,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. Centene has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

