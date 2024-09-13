WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get WesBanco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Up 0.1 %

WesBanco stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 105.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.