Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 380,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,554. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 492,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

