Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
HIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 380,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,554. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
