Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
