Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. 178,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,527. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

